Gordon lifts Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 92-83

HOUSTON (AP)Ty Gordon scored a season-high 27 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 92-83 on Wednesday night. Andre Jones added 23 points for the Colonels.

Najee Garvin had 15 points for Nicholls State (7-5, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kevin Johnson added 11 points.

Nicholls State scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (2-11, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Brycen Long added 15 points. Za-Ontay Boothman had 11 points.

