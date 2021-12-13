Gordon lifts Nicholls St. over Blue Mountain College 87-69

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Ty Gordon had 27 points as Nicholls State got past NAIA-member Blue Mountain College 87-69 on Monday night.

Manny Littles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Emmanuel Little added 13 points. Caleb Huffman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Luka Tejic had 15 points for the Toppers. Cole McGrath added 15 points. Ty Jones had 13 points and six assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com