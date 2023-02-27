DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Carte’Are Gordon scored 22 points to help Grambling defeat Bethune-Cookman 66-54 on Monday night.

Gordon added eight rebounds for the Tigers (20-8, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight. Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Cameron Christon had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kevin Davis led the Wildcats (11-19, 7-10) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Dhashon Dyson added 15 points, while Zion Harmon scored.

NEXT UP

Grambling plays Thursday against Alabama A&M at home, and Bethune-Cookman hosts Florida A&M on Saturday.

