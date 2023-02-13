GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Carte’Are Gordon had 18 points to help Grambling fend off Prairie View A&M 68-64 on Monday night.

Gordon added eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shawndarius Cowart had 12 points and Tra’Michael Moton scored 10.

The Panthers (9-17, 5-8) were led by Yahuza Rasas with 25 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had 12 points and William Douglas finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling squares off against Southern, while Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.