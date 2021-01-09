Gordon, Garvin lift Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 87-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin scored 17 points apiece as Nicholls State easily beat Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Saturday. Kevin Johnson added 15 points for the Colonels. Garvin also had eight rebounds.

Andre Jones had 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State (4-5, 2-1 Southland Conference).

Keon Clergeot tied a career high with 25 points for the Lions (2-9, 0-2). Gus Okafor added 14 points.

Joe Kasperzyk, who was second on the Lions in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 18% (2 of 11) from the field.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES