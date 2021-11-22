Gordon carries Nicholls State past Cal Poly 75-72 in OT

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP)Ty Gordon had 24 points as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Cal Poly 75-72 in overtime on Monday.

Devante Carter added 20 points and Pierce Spencer had eight rebounds for Nicholls State (4-2).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 23 points for the Mustangs (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Camren Pierce added 11 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Colvin had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com