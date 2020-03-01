Live Now
Goolsby, Woods carry Portland St. past Weber St. 89-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
OGDEN, Utah (AP)Rashaad Goolsby scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Portland State defeated Weber State 89-83 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods added 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Vikings, while Lamar Hamrick chipped in 16 points.

Sal Nuhu had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Portland State (16-14, 10-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Jerrick Harding had 20 points for the Wildcats (11-17, 7-10). Cody John added 19 points and six rebounds. Tim Fuller had 14 points. Dima Zdor had a career-high 18 rebounds.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Portland State defeated Weber State 92-76 on Jan. 20. Portland State takes on Northern Arizona at home on Thursday. Weber State takes on Idaho State at home on Monday.

