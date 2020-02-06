Live Now
Goodwin scores 27 to lift Wofford past VMI 79-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points as Wofford beat VMI 79-73 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Hoover added 18 points for Wofford (16-8, 8-3 Southern Conference).

Garrett Gilkeson scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-18, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jake Stephens added 11 points, three assists and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Wofford defeated VMI 66-54 on Jan. 22. Wofford matches up against Chattanooga at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against The Citadel on the road on Saturday.

