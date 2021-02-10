Goodwin leads Saint Louis over Rhode Island 67-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
ST. LOUIS (AP)Jordan Goodwin recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 67-60 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 16 points for Saint Louis (9-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Hasahn French had 13 rebounds.

Saint Louis scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points for the Rams (9-12, 6-8), who have lost four straight games. Fatts Russell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Makhel Mitchell had 10 points.

