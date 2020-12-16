Goodwin carries Saint Louis past Indiana State 78-59

ST. LOUIS (AP)Jordan Goodwin had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Saint Louis topped Indiana State 78-59 on Tuesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 18 points for Saint Louis (5-0). Marten Linssen added 10 points. Hasahn French had eight rebounds and three blocks. Yuri Collins had six points and 10 assists.

Tyreke Key had 16 points for the Sycamores (1-2). Tre Williams added 12 points. Jake LaRavia had 10 points.

