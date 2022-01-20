Good scores 31 to carry Winthrop over Presbyterian 60-58

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Patrick Good made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points as Winthrop narrowly beat Presbyterian 60-58 on Thursday night.

Good sank two free throws with five seconds left for a two-point lead, and the Eagles chose to foul. Marquis Barnett missed both free throws.

Winthrop (11-6, 4-0 Big South Conference) won its fifth straight game.

Barnett had 14 points for the Blue Hose (8-11, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Winston Hill added 11 points and Rayshon Harrison had 10 points and seven rebounds.

