Gomillion scores at buzzer; Cleveland St tips IUPUI 82-80

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tre Gomillion’s put back at the buzzer lifted Cleveland State to an 82-80 win over IUPUI in a Horizon League battle on Monday night.

The Vikings, who dropped their conference opener to UIC, led by three, 80-77 after Gomillion dunked coming out of a IUPUI timeout with :15 left. Jaylen Minnett pulled the Jaguars even with a 3-pointer with :08 left, and after a Vikings timeout, Algevon Eichelberger missed a jumper with a second left, but Gomillion snared the offensive rebound and scored with no time let.

Craig Beaudion finished with 15 points and eight assists to lead Cleveland State (5-10, 1-1 Horizon). Torrey Patton and Gomillion each added 14 points and Jaalam Hill chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Jaylen Minnett hit 7 of 13 from long range and finished with 23 points to lead IUPUI (4-11, 0-2). Marcus Burk added 19 points

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞