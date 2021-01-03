Gomillion, Patton lift Cleveland State over IUPUI 59-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tre Gomillion posted 18 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 59-49 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton added 12 points for Cleveland State (6-3, 6-0 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Craig Beaudion chipped in eigth points. D’Moi Hodge had five steals.

Marcus Burk had 15 points for the Jaguars (1-2, 0-2). Azariah Seay added 14 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Minnett, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Cleveland State defeated IUPUI 65-62 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery