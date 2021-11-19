Goldin scores 18 to lift FAU past UT Martin 75-67

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Authorities Friday were working to identify drivers suspected of pocketing money that went flying from the back of an armored car in Carlsbad, California.

Calls began coming in about 9:15 a.m. Friday to California Highway Patrol dispatchers about "a large sum of money in the roadway" on a section of Interstate 5, with reports of drivers getting out of their cars to collect the bills. A man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of taking cash after they got stuck on the freeway with their keys locked in the car, blocking traffic, according to CHP.