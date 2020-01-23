Golden’s perfect shooting leads Richmond past La Salle 75-57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Grant Golden was a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to lead four into double digits and Richmond raced away from La Salle 75-57 Wednesday night.

Goldman, who finished with 15 points, scored the first four as Richmond (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic 10) shot out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. Tyler Burton added 14 points and nine rebounds, Jake Wojcik scored 11 with three 3-pointers and Jacob Gilyard scored 10.

Richmond has won its last three while La Salle’s losing skid reached four games.

Freshman Sharif Kenney led the Explorers (10-8, 1-5) with a career-high 19 points with three 3-pointers, three assists and four steals.

Eight out of nine Spiders scored field goals in an astonishing second half that saw the team shoot 71% from the field, making 12-of-17. La Salle also scored 12 field goals after halftime, but in 32 tries (38%). La Salle’s leading scorer Isiah Deas (12 ppg) scored three on 1-for-8 shooting,

Richmond plays No. 7 Dayton at home on Saturday. La Salle takes on VCU at home on Saturday.

