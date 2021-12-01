Golden scores 21 to carry Richmond over Wofford 73-64

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE/Newspath) – After 41-years, police in Nevada have identified the victim of a 1980 cold case homicide as 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell of Roswell, New Mexico who was born July 4, 1963. The Henderson Police Department reports that around 9 p.m. on October 5, 1980, a female's body was found by a passing motorist in the desert area near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway.

Authorities state that all attempts to identify the female up to this point had been unsuccessful and until her identification, she had only been known as "Jane Arroyo Grande Doe". Her death had been ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner's Office.