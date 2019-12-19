Golden scores 19 to lift Richmond past Old Dominion 62-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Grant Golden had 19 points and seven rebounds as Richmond edged past Old Dominion 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 18 points for Richmond (10-1), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Xavier Green had 14 points for the Monarchs (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points. Malik Curry had 10 points.

Richmond faces Radford on Sunday. Old Dominion takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Sunday.

