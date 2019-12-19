Golden scores 19 to lift Richmond past Old Dominion 62-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Grant Golden had 19 points and seven rebounds as Richmond edged past Old Dominion 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 18 points for Richmond (10-1), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Xavier Green had 14 points for the Monarchs (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Kalu Ezikpe added 11 points. Malik Curry had 10 points.

Richmond faces Radford on Sunday. Old Dominion takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞