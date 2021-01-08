Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past UIC 96-89 in OT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey had a career-high 41 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Illinois-Chicago 96-89 in overtime on Friday night.

Godfrey made 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds.

Jalon Pipkins had 19 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-5, 2-5 Horizon League). Deonte Billups added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk scored a career-high 31 points plus six rebounds and six assists for the Flames (5-3, 2-1). Michael Diggins added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Rob Howard had 15 points and seven rebounds.

