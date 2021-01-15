Godfrey carries Purdue Fort Wayne over Milwaukee 81-72

MILWAUKEE (AP)Jarred Godfrey had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 81-72 on Friday night.

Dylan Carl had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5 Horizon League). Deonte Billups had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Jalon Pipkins added six rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 16 points for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Tafari Simms had 10 points.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Panthers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, had 5 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

