EL PASO, Texas (AP)Shamar Givance’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat Middle Tennessee 77-65 on Saturday in a regular-season finale for both.

Givance also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Miners (14-17, 7-13 Conference USA). Calvin Solomon scored 14 points and added three steals. Ze’Rik Onyema recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Elias King led the way for the Blue Raiders (18-13, 11-9) with 13 points. Camryn Weston added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. Justin Bufford also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.