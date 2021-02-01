Givance scores 12 to lift Evansville over Valparaiso 58-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton each had 12 points as Evansville got past Valparaiso 58-51 on Monday night.

Jax Levitch added 11 points and Noah Frederking had 10 for Evansville (8-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Donovan Clay had 14 points for the Crusaders (6-11, 3-5). Valparaiso totaled 18 second-half points, a season low.

The Purple Aces improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Evansville defeated Valparaiso 70-52 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES