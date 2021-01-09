Givance leads Evansville over Illinois St. 57-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Shamar Givance posted 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Evansville beat Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

Jawaun Newton matched his career high with 19 points for Evansville (6-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. The Purple Aces had lost 11 straight against Illinois State

Antonio Reeves had 11 points for the Redbirds (3-6, 0-3). DJ Horne added 10 points. Josiah Strong had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES