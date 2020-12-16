Givance carries Evansville past SE Missouri 66-63 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Shamar Givance had a career-high 20 points and converted a three-point play with one second remaining in overtime as Evansville edged Southeast Missouri 66-63

Shamar Givance had a career-high 20 points and converted a three-point play with one second remaining in overtimeas Evansville edged Southeast Missouri 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Jawaun Newton had 15 points for Evansville (2-3). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Newton made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to force overtime tied at 56.

Eric Reed Jr. had 16 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Nana Akenten added 14 points. Nolan Taylor had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Harris, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery