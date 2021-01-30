Gipson carries Tarleton State over Utah Valley 70-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OREM, Utah (AP)Montre’ Gipson had 24 points as Tarleton State topped Utah Valley 70-62 on Saturday night.

Gipson made all 10 of his foul shots. He added six rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 16 points for Tarleton State (4-8, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Tahj Small added 10 points and eight rebounds. Shakur Daniel had 10 points.

Trey Woodbury had 13 points for the Wolverines (6-7, 4-1). Fardaws Aimaq added nine points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

The Texans leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES