RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jacob Gilyard had 23 points as Richmond narrowly beat George Mason 62-59 on Monday night.

Tyler Burton had 14 points for Richmond (16-8, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 11 points.

Davonte Gaines had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (11-10, 4-4). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. D’Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.

