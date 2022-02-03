KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Evan Gilyard II had 23 points as Kansas City beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-72 on Thursday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas City (14-9, 7-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Arkel Lamar added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Tommies (8-13, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Anders Nelson added 23 points.

