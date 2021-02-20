Gilyard, Francis lift Richmond past Duquesne 79-72

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 17 points apiece as Richmond topped Duquesne 79-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Burton added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (12-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo had 13 points.

Richmond scored the last seven points of the game after Michael Hughes tied the game with a layup with just under a minute to play. Gilyard and Francis both hit a pair of free throws before Gilyard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hughes scored a season-high 20 points plus nine rebounds and three assists for the Dukes (7-7, 6-6). Chad Baker added 12 points. Marcus Weathers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

