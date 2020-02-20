Closings & Delays
Giles propels UMKC to 69-63 victory over California Baptist

NCAA Men's Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Jordan Giles tossed in 17 points and Missouri-Kansas City turned back California Baptist 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Giles knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-pointers, for the Kangaroos (14-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Brandon McKissic added 13 points and three steals, while Javan White contributed 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Milan Acquaah topped the Lancers (18-8, 7-4) with 22 points, but he made just 6 of 17 shots, including 1 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. De’jon Davis scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting before fouling out.

UMKC shot 51% from the floor but only 33% from 3-point range (5 of 15). The Roos made 12 of 14 free throws. California Baptist shot 35% overall and 20% from distance (5 of 25), but made 18 of 21 foul shots.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. Kansas City defeated California Baptist 67-57 on Jan. 25.

California Baptist (18-7, 7-3) at Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos (13-14. 5-7)

Western Athletic Conference

