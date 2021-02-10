Gilbert scores 17; Wade’s dunk helps Wichita State beat UCF

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points including Wichita State’s last five points, leading the Shockers to a 61-60 win over Central Florida on Wednesday night.

Trey Wade made a dunk with 2:12 left that gave the Shockers the lead for good. Gilbert hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the final 33 seconds.

Dexter Dennis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (12-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Morris Udeze had 12 points. Wade finished with five points and five rebounds.

After leading 36-30 at halftime, Wichita State managed to hang on for the 1-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Shockers’ 25 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (5-10, 3-9). Dre Fuller Jr. and Brandon Mahan had six rebounds apiece.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Knights on the season. Wichita State defeated Central Florida 93-88 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES