Gibson scores 26 to lift Towson over Hofstra 78-66

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Jason Gibson had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Gibson shot 8 for 12 from 3-point range.

Nicolas Timberlake had 12 points for Towson (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Cam Holden added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Juwan Gray had eight rebounds.

Towson posted a season-high 20 assists.

Aaron Estrada tied a career high with 24 points for the Pride (9-7, 1-2). Omar Silverio added 14 points and six rebounds, and Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and seven rebounds.

—

—

