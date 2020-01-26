Gibson scores 21 to lift Towson over William & Mary 70-58

Live Now
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Jason Gibson had a season-high 21 points as Towson got past William & Mary 70-58 on Saturday.

Brian Fobbs had 17 points for Towson (12-9, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Allen Betrand added 16 points. Dennis Tunstall had eight rebounds and four blocks.

William & Mary scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nathan Knight had 20 points for the Tribe (15-7, 7-2). Andy Van Vliet added 10 points.

Towson plays UNC Wilmington at home on Thursday. William & Mary plays Northeastern at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

