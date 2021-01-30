Gholston scores 24 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 83-76

Stepping out of conference play sat well with 10th-ranked Texas Tech and No. 24 Oklahoma. Now two of the hottest teams jockeying for position in a crowded Big 12 Conference race take aim at seeing who can use their weekend success to build some momentum as February begins.

The Sooners and Red Raiders tangle in a big Monday showdown in Lubbock, Texas, and both teams figure to bring a jolt of confidence into the game.