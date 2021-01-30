Gholston scores 24 to carry Milwaukee past IUPUI 83-76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)DeAndre Gholston had a career-high 24 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 83-76 on Saturday.

Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee (7-6, 6-5 Horizon League). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Donovan Newby had 10 points.

Milwaukee totaled 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jaylen Minnett scored a season-high 26 points for the Jaguars (4-7, 3-7). Marcus Burk added 19 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 3-1 against the Jaguars this season.

