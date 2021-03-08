Georgia Tech’s Wright, Hokies’ Young claim ACC’s top honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Wright ranks third in the league in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.1) and helped the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 ACC) win their last six regular season game and earn a fourth-place finish in the regular season.

Wright is joined on the All-ACC First Team by Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.

The awards are the result of voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

