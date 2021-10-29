Georgia Tech senior Parham out following right knee surgery

NCAA Men's Basketball
ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will miss the start of the season following knee surgery.

Georgia Tech announced Thursday Parham had surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will miss an indefinite period of time.

Parham started 14 games last season and averaged 6.7 points. He is the Yellow Jackets’ third-leading returning scorer, following Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher.

Parham scored in double figures in six games and played in 25 games. His 31 3-pointers ranked third on the team.

