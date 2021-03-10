Georgia Tech looks to hold off surprising Miami

Can the Miami magic continue for another day?

That’s the primary question looming over the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The Hurricanes on Wednesday became the first No. 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals in the history of the tournament after slipping past No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64.

Next up is No. 4 seed Georgia Tech on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

I think our confidence is as high as it’s been at any point this season,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

No question there.

The Hurricanes entered their final game of the regular season having lost 10 of 11 games, but Larranaga’s team — despite being riddled with injuries and counting only six scholarship players — has proceeded to win three in a row.

Miami has knocked off Boston College, Pitt and Clemson in its past three games, posting its first three-game winning streak since opening the season with a 3-0 record.

The Hurricanes’ star has been sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who has scored 20 points in each of the team’s first two ACC tournament games, including a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to clinch Wednesday’s win against Clemson.

“He’s a first-team all-conference player in my mind,” said Larranaga, who earned his 200th victory in 10 seasons at Miami with Wednesday’s victory.

With little to no bench help available, Miami’s starters have been logging plenty of minutes. Wong played 39 minutes against Clemson, Kameron McGusty played 38 and Anthony Walker played 34, but don’t expect much change when the Hurricanes play the Yellow Jackets.

“You want me to rest them?” Larranaga said. “I’m not going to worry about fatigue. We’re just excited about playing tomorrow.”

Miami (10-16) will face a formidable challenge in Georgia Tech (15-8).

“Obviously it’s a great team honor to get a double-bye,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “It’s the first time in the history of Georgia Tech that has happened since they instituted the double-bye, so it’s an incredible accomplishment for our young men.”

Tech’s senior-laden starting lineup includes forward Moses Wright, who on Monday was named ACC Player of the Year, and guard Jose Alvarado, who was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Georgia Tech won its lone meeting against Miami during the regular season, cruising to an 87-60 victory at Miami on Feb. 20. The Yellow Jackets are riding a six-game ACC winning streak, their longest since the 1995-96 season.

Georgia Tech is seeking its first ACC tournament win in Pastner’s five seasons.

–Field Level Media