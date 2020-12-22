Georgia State tops College of Charleston 72-55 for 6-1 start

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points with 10 rebounds – his second double-double of the season – and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth straight. Kane Williams added seven assists and Roberts dished six.

Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds and six points.

Only twice before have the Panthers started a season better than 6-1 with a pair of 7-0 starts in 2000-01 and 1975-76. Georgia State ended College of Charleston’s 12-game win streak in the series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery