ATLANTA (AP)Brenden Tucker’s 20 points helped Georgia State defeat Georgia Southern 64-60 on Thursday night.

Tucker was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 12 from the line for the Panthers (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamaine Mann scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Ja’Heim Hudson shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (12-12, 5-6) were led by Jalen Finch, who recorded 16 points. Georgia Southern also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Tyren Moore. Kaden Archie also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia State hosts Southern Miss while Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion.

