Georgia St. tops Coll. Of Charleston 72-55

ATLANTA (AP)Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kane Williams added seven assists. Allen also had six rebounds.

Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

