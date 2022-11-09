WASHINGTON (AP)Amir ”Primo” Spears scored 28 points, Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime and Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 on Tuesday night to snap a 21-game losing streak.

Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke put up a potential game-tying 3 with four seconds left in regulation. But the rebound went long to teammate Mike Hood, who then drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied 83-83.

In the extra session, Georgetown struck first before Hood tied the score with a pair of free throws. The Hoyas scored six straight before a Tarke layup cut it to 91-87. Georgetown put the game away with consecutive 3s from Akok Akok and Mozone.

Spears was 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and hit 7 of 9 free throws. Mozone scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Akok had 18 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and blocked five shots.

Justin Steers led the Eagles (0-2) with a career-high 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tarke added 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Sam Sessoms had 16 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Georgetown hosts Green Bay on Saturday. Coppin State is at home against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

