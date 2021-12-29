George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM basketball program has not quite been the same since former coach Steve Alford left the team to join UCLA. Alford's tenure with the Bruins was short-lived, and the old Lobo coach is back in the Mountain West, coaching Nevada. Now in his third season with the Wolf Pack, Alford will face UNM's Richard Pitino for the first time.

Alford is one of the most successful coaches in UNM history, boasting a .749 winning percentage and taking the Lobos to three NCAA tournaments. It's still early in coach Pitino's Lobo career, but he knows the standard that Alford set for Lobo basketball. "Well, I have a high level of respect for what he did here," says Pitino. "We're trying to get back to those days. We got a long way to go to get there, and we got to continue to rebuild this roster, but he showed what can be done. The Pit was as good of a home-court as any when he was here, so I have a high level of respect."