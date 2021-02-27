George Mason defeats La Salle 89-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)AJ Wilson had 16 points as George Mason beat La Salle 89-54 on Saturday.

Tyler Kolek and Javon Greene added 15 points each for the Patriots. Jordan Miller had 13 points for George Mason (12-8, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

George Mason led 47-23 at halftime with the Patriots’ 47 first-half points a season best for the team.

Jared Kimbrough had 21 points for the Explorers (9-15, 6-11). David Beatty added 12 points. Scott Spencer had 10 points.

The Patriots improve to 2-0 against the Explorers this season. George Mason defeated La Salle 75-42 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES