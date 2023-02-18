FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro had 25 points in George Mason’s 70-66 victory against La Salle on Saturday night.

Oduro also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (16-12, 8-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronald Polite added 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. De’Von Cooper was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Explorers (13-14, 7-7) were led by Khalil Brantley, who posted 20 points and five assists. Jhamir Brickus added 15 points and two steals for La Salle. In addition, Anwar Gill finished with nine points. The Explorers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

George Mason went into halftime leading La Salle 33-32.

