Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-62

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 77-62 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Damien Daniels added 13 points. Kolton Kohl had 12 points.

Davion Buster scored a season-high 23 points for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. David Muoka had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 83-65 on Jan. 2.

