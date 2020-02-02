Gates carries Houston Baptist past Texas A&M-CC 82-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Jalon Gates had 21 points as Houston Baptist snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-77 on Saturday night.

Ian DuBose had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Houston Baptist (2-17, 2-8 Southland Conference). Qon Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds. Ty Dalton had 11 points.

Jordan Hairston had 22 points for the Islanders (9-14, 5-7). Myles Smith added 17 points and seven assists. Irshaad Hunte had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Houston Baptist faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces McNeese State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞