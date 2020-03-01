Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Gasperini scores 13 to carry American past Holy Cross 90-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Mark Gasperini posted 13 points as American easily defeated Holy Cross 90-47 on Saturday.

Jamir Harris had 13 points for American (16-13, 12-6 Patriot League). Ben Lubarsky added 12 points. Marvin Bragg had 10 points.

The Crusaders’ 28.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an American opponent this season.

American dominated the first half and led 43-16 at halftime. The Crusaders’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Connor Niego had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-28, 2-16), who have now lost 11 games in a row.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. American defeated Holy Cross 81-69 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞