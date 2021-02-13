Garvin leads Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 86-84 in OT

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Najee Garvin had a career-high 30 points andTy Gordon scored the winning basket with one second left in ovetime on a goaltending call as Nicholls State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-84 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 15 points for Nicholls State (12-6, 9-2 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. Andre Jones had 11 points and six assists.

Nick Caldwell had 19 points for the Lions (6-13, 4-7). Gus Okafor added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Keon Clergeot had 17 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 87-67 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

