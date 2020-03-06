Gardner-Webb pulls away from UNC-Asheville in Big South

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Eric Jamison Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and third-seeded Gardner-Webb pulled away sixth-seeded UNC-Asheville for a 72-62 win in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb closed the game on a 17-7 run, holding UNC Asheville without a field goal for the final 6:08, missing its last eight shots.

Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (16-15), which takes a five-game winning streak into its semifinal game against second-seeded Winthrop on Friday. Nate Johnson added 14 points and Christian Turner 12.

DeVon Baker scored 18 points for UNC Asheville (15-16). Coty Jude added 16 points. Lavar Batts Jr. had 13 points.

Gardner-Webber, which shot 51% for the game, led 36-31 at halftime before UNC Asheville went on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Gardner Webb responded with eight straight and the game stayed tight until UNC Asheville went golf after Jude’s 3-pointer cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 59-58 with 6:08 to go.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞