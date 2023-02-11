BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Lucas Stieber scored on a layup with just over a minute left and Julien Soumaoro added two free throws in the final seconds of the second overtime period to lift Gardner-Webb past Campbell 77-73 on Saturday.

Quest Aldridge scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. DQ Nicholas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (11-15, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Anthony Dell’Orso added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Campbell. In addition, Joshua Lusane had 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts Winthrop while Campbell hosts Charleston Southern.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.