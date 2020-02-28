Gardner-Webb dumps Charleston Southern 83-74

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 83-74 on Thursday night.

Eric Jamison Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Christian Turner had 17 points and seven assists for Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 10 points and three blocks.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-16, 7-10). Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points. Nate Louis had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Gardner-Webb 92-83 on Jan. 25. Gardner-Webb finishes out the regular season against Radford on the road on Saturday. Charleston Southern finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Saturday.

