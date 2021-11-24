Gardner-Webb beats Columbia International 90-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)D’Maurian Williams had a career-high 27 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia International 90-78 on Wednesday night.

Kareem Reid had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (2-3). Lance Terry added 15 points. Zion Williams had eight rebounds.

Bryce Causey had 18 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Brinson had 12 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES